Moon calls for stronger ties with Spain

Speaking at the Korea-Spain business forum held in Seoul on the occasion of a state visit by Spain’s King Philip VI, Moon highlighted similarities between the two countries and the opportunity for cooperation.
|President Moon Jae-in speaks at the Korea-Spain business forum in Seoul on Thursday. Yonhap
“As Korea and Spain are the gate and hub where a continent and an ocean meet, there are very many areas for cooperation,” Moon said.
“If Spain at the western end of Eurasia and Korea on the eastern end cooperate closely, co-prosperity will be realized quickly.”
Moon also said that Spain’s position as a “bridge country that connects the continent to the ocean is a state Korea is dreaming of,” and that he hopes to use the geopolitical advantage that comes from being located on a peninsula to achieve peace and prosperity.
In his speech, Moon put forward three areas in which Korea and Spain could cooperate.
The areas are 5G-based services and technologies such as those used in smart city and self-driving vehicles, renewable energy and construction and infrastructure.
According to Cheong Wa Dae officials, closer cooperation with Spain will not only strengthen bilateral ties, but also contribute to expanding the market for local firms into Central America, South America, the Middle East and North Africa.
At the forum, King Philip VI expressed his hopes for the two countries to become strategic partners and called for increased cooperation in Spanish-speaking regions, as well as in Asian and Middle Eastern countries.
