[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Hilton Seoul’s all-day buffet dining restaurant Cafe 395 will feature a special Halloween-inspired dessert buffet station in addition to its usual buffet spread, from Saturday to Oct. 31.Creepy fingers cake, eyeball gelatin, witch cupcakes and much more will be prepared at the station, alongside jack-o’-lanterns and other Halloween decorations. Children who come dressed in Halloween costumes will receive a special gift.Cafe 395’s buffet is priced at 94,000 won per person at lunch and 99,000 won per person at dinner. For more information, call Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3234.L’Escape presents a package deal for guests who want to go on a luxurious retreat alone.Dubbed the Love Me package, guests will be gifted with bath salts, tea and more for a relaxing bath at the hotel room’s French-styled bathtub. Breakfast is included along with a late checkout service at 2 p.m.If upgraded to a suite room, afternoon tea set for a person, in-room wine service, and bath salts from Santa Maria Novella will be provided.The Love Me package is available until March 1, with the prices starting at 245,000 won, exclusive of tax. Guests can also receive a special 30 percent discount at the hotel’s spa. For more information, call L’Escape at (02) 317-4000.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Terrace presents the Taste of Thailand promotion, featuring authentic Thai delicacies.For the promotion, the hotel has invited a Thai cuisine chef from an overseas Hyatt hotel to helm the kitchen. The chef will prepare diverse Thai dishes that may be unfamiliar to Koreans, such as por pia tod, fried spring rolls, yam nua yang, grilled beef salad, or green and red curry.The promotion runs until Oct. 30 and is priced between 76,000 and 101,000 won. For more information or reservation, call Terrace at (02) 799-8166.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul opens up its presidential suite room until the end of the year. The room, whose official rate is 10 million won per night, is rarely available for ordinary guests, reserved for special occasions.The promotion is in collaboration with high-end audio brand Bang & Olufsen. Not only will the room feature its audio equipment, guests will get a pair of its Bluetooth earbuds Beoplay E8 2.0, worth 450,000 won, as a gift, as well as a 10 percent discount voucher for other Bang & Olufsen items.Guests can have access to the hotel’s executive lounge. A bottle of champagne, assorted cheese platter and cake will be provided in the room. Guests will receive a 300,000 won voucher for a BLT steak and a Provence Spa by L’Occitane. A two-person voucher for Tavolo 24 is included, too. The room rate during the promotion period till the end of the year begins at 5 million won, exclusive of tax and service fees.For more information, call JW Marriott Dongdaemun at (02) 2276-3366.With the Busan Fireworks Festival taking place on Nov. 2, Park Hyatt Busan’s restaurants are gearing up for the big festival.Dining Room will offer a special dinner buffet featuring various grilled meats and fresh seafood, while modern French restaurant Living Room offers a premium six-course set menu. To highlight the festive occasion, all promotion deals offer unlimited beverages, including champagne for premium seats or wine and beer for others.The premium seat, including dining, costs 325,000 won per person, while a standard seat with either a limited view or without a view ranges 175,000 to 185,000 won.