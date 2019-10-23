[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT





Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

(US)

Opened Oct. 17

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Directed by Joachim Ronning



Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play. Their relationship has flourished, yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists.



Joker

(US)

Opened Oct. 2

Drama, Mystery, Suspense

Directed by Todd Phillips



A clown-for-hire by day, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) aspires to be a stand-up comic at night. But he finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes a bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.





Love Again

(Korea)

Opened Oct. 17

Romance, Comedy

Directed by Park Yong-jib



After ending his disastrous marriage, Hyeon-woo (Kwon Sang-woo) is enjoying the bachelor life. This is interrupted when ex-wife Seon-yeong (Lee Jung-hyun) starts peeking into his new life. Hyeon-woo’s high school classmate and old nemesis Sang-cheol (Lee Jong-hyuk) is smitten with love upon meeting Seon-yeong and tags along for the crazy ride.





Crazy Romance

(Korea)

Opened Oct. 2

Romance

Directed by Kim Han-gyeol



Jae-hoon (Kim Rae-won) is hurt by his past relationship. One morning, he finds himself hungover and discovering that he spent nearly all night talking over the phone with co-worker Seon-yoeong (Gong Hyo-jin), who he has known for less than 24 hours. Despite knowing barely anything about each other, the two learn more about each other’s love life and keep bumping into one other.