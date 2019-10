SPORTS

South Korean soccer sensation Son Heung-min has been shortlisted for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award.France Football announced the 30 candidates, which include Lionel Messi, Cristian Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk but not Neymar. The awards ceremony will take place on Dec. 2 in Paris.Son is the third Korean to be named on the list, following Seol Ki-hyeon (2002) and Park Ji-sung (2005). Seol and Park were among lists of 50 nominees. The French magazine cut down the number to 30 in 2008.