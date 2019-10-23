[Newsmaker] Government issues ‘grave warning’ against liquid e-cigarettes

LIFE&STYLE

The government on Wednesday warned against using liquid e-cigarettes, or e-liquids, until health perils associated with them are better understood.



“The Health and Welfare Ministry strongly recommends discontinuing the use of liquid e-cigarettes until the link between lung injuries and liquid e-cigarettes is clearly identified,” said Health Minister Park Neung-hoo in a press briefing Wednesday morning.



“Teenagers and those with respiratory diseases, in particular, should stop using (e-liquids) immediately,” the minister said.



Park said the Health Ministry would “take every possible measure” to discourage vaping until its “health consequences are thoroughly understood.”







Health Minister Park Neung-hoo speaks Wednesday during a briefing at the government complex in Gwanghwamun, Seoul. (Ministry of Health and Welfare)