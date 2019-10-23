S-Oil recognized for sustainable management

Both DJSI and KCGS measure corporate sustainability across economic, social and environmental aspects.
According to S-Oil, a total of 318 global firms were included in the 2019 DJSI World Index, and S-Oil was one of the 19 Korean firms listed. It is also the only oil refiner in Asia to have made the list for the 10th consecutive year.
|S-Oil President of Corporate Strategy & Services Ryu Yeol (left) receives a certificate for being listed in the DJSI World Index in Seoul, Tuesday. (S-Oil)
This is the company’s seventh KCGS award for sustainable management. Only 13 listed firms were given the honor this year.
Since CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani came into office in June, the company has been rigorously rolling out transparency measures, intending to reach global standards in sustainable management.
Meanwhile, S-Oil logged an operating profit of 230.7 billion won ($196 million) in its third quarter, compared to an operating loss of 90.5 billion won in the previous quarter. However, the figure still plunged 26.9 percent on-year.
Net profit amounted to 51.6 million won, rising on-quarter, but dropping 77.6 percent on-year.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)