SuperM's debut album comes down to 11th on Billboard 200

(S.M. Entertainment)

K-pop band SuperM's debut album edged down to 11th on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week, after debuting at No. 1, chart results showed Wednesday.The album, "SuperM: The 1st Mini Album," topped the chart for the week of Oct. 19, making the septet the second-ever K-pop artists to conquer the chart following BTS.This week marks the second week in a row that the album has ranked high on the chart.The septet was formed in a high-profile collaboration project between South Korea's biggest music label SM Entertainment and American music giant Capitol Music Group.SM brought together members from established boy bands under its wing, including EXO, SHINee and NCT 127, to form SuperM, which made an American debut on Oct. 5 with a showcase concert at the outdoor stage of Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood. (Yonhap)