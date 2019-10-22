Court to review arrest warrant of ex-minister's wife

NATIONAL

A Seoul court is expected to decide whether to arrest the wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk this week over charges related to her daughter's college admission and a private equity fund investment.



The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to review the arrest warrant request made by the prosecution Wednesday morning.



Prosecutors have been investigating Cho's wife, Chung Kyung-sim, for two months regarding the college admission process and a 1 billion-won ($850 million) PEF investment.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed the request for Chung, a Dongyang University professor, Monday over 11 charges that include obstruction of business, violation of capital market law and involvement in destruction of evidence.







(Yonhap)

This is not the first time the prosecution has requested an arrest warrant for a member of the former justice minister's family.Earlier this month, the prosecution sought an arrest warrant for Cho's younger brother on allegations of dereliction of duty.The court, however, rejected the request, citing the quantity of evidence and his medical condition.Eyes are on whether Chung's health will also affect the court's decision. Citing MRI test results, her legal representatives said she has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor and cerebral infarction.The latest developments come a week after Cho abruptly resigned amid controversy about whether he was suitable for the Cabinet post.A key architect for President Moon Jae-in's drive to reform the prosecution, Cho was appointed on Sept. 9 despite objections from opposition parties.For about two months, protestors staged street rallies for and against his appointment and prosecution reform measures.Supporters of Cho called for thorough reform of the elite investigative agency and branded the prosecution's probe into his family a politically charged one. (Yonhap)