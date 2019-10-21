BMW’s New Mini Clubman gets face-lift

The four-door compact wagon has gone through detailed changes, such as an expanded front grille and aerodynamically improved side mirror cap, but also keeps the Mini’s design heritage, such as the Union Jack-themed rear design, the automaker explained.
|MINI Korea product manager Ye Sung-jun presents the facelifted third generation New Mini Clubman during a press conference in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
For Cooper S and Cooper SD models, adaptive light-emitting diode headlights and 18-inch multiray spoke, two-tone wheels have been newly added, as well as the seven-speed Steptronic transmission with a double clutch.
The New Mini Clubman has improved its interior space to fit up to 1,250 liters when all seats are folded. The comfort access function using sensors has been included to support drivers to open the rear trunk without the hands.
The New Mini Clubman comes in six different lineups: three gasoline engine models and three diesel engine variants.
Gasoline Cooper models begin from 36.4 million won ($31,070), while diesel model Cooper D costs from 40 million won. The highest trim Cooper S gasoline and Cooper SD diesel cost 47.6 million won and 49.8 million won, respectively.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)