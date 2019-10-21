S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile

NATIONAL

South Korea issued a travel warning for Chile on Monday, as protests over a hike in public transport fares are escalating into nationwide riots, the foreign ministry said.



A "yellow warning," the second lowest of the four-phase travel advisory system, calls for South Korean citizens to refrain from traveling to the South American nation and for those staying there to take extra caution for safety, the ministry said in a release.







(AFP)

Demonstrations turned into violent riots in Chile over the weekend, as thousands of citizens took to the streets to express anger over a recent hike in bus and subway fares, amid growing discontent over what they call widening economic inequality.The ministry said it will keep close tabs on the protests so as to promptly react with appropriate travel warning measures depending on the overall security situation there. (Yonhap)