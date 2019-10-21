Mercedes-Benz Korea launches first pure EV

BUSINESS

EQC 400 4MATIC (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz Korea, local importer and distributor of the German luxury carmaker, said Monday that it has launched its first pure electric car under its green car brand EQ.The new Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC made its global debut last year in Europe, and in March at the Seoul Motor Show.For enhanced customer experience, the company also introduced premium charging services and has expanded charging networks.The new EQC is powered by an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery developed by Daimler subsidiary Deutsche Accumotive, and can run more than 309 kilometers when fully charged. The new EQC’s battery can be charged to 80 percent in around 40 minutes.“The EQC embodies the future of mobility, being that next generation car,” said Mark Raine, vice president of product and marketing at Mercedes Benz Korea. “A modern and contemporary design are complimented by innovative technology, the latest in digitalization and connectivity as well as a powerful and efficient purely electric powertrain.”The latest vehicle is priced 105 million won and is also offered with a financial program of a 799,000 won monthly payment, the company said.By Cho Chung-un