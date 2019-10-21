LG Chem becomes first Korean battery company to join RMI

BUSINESS

LG Chem became the first South Korean battery manufacturer to join the Responsible Minerals Initiative, the company announced Monday.RMI is a global association established in 2008 that monitors the ethical sourcing of minerals mined in conflict regions, such as gold, tin, tantalum and tungsten. RMI also keeps an eye on the sustainable mining of cobalt, an indispensable raw material for batteries used for smartphones and electric vehicles.LG Chem said it joined the RMI to transparently source the minerals that are closely related to human rights and environment issues.The European Union predicts the transition to electric mobility will exponentially increase the demand for cobalt in the next decade. As the mineral is mostly produced in Democratic Republic of Congo and China, preemptive actions must be taken to resolve the foreseeable supply and demand imbalance, the EU has said. This rise in global demand for cobalt has also brought attention to child labor and contamination issues linked to its mining.LG Chem said it hopes to build collaborative ties with other RMI members to work toward sustainable mining in conflict regions.RMI members include some 380 global automakers and information technology businesses such as Volkswagen, Renault and Apple.Earlier this year, LG Chem joined a consortium with US’ IBM and Ford, China’s Hwayu Cobalt and the UK’s RCS Global in adopting blockchain technology to improve the transparency of cobalt sourcing.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)