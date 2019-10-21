Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A pedestrian walking in the middle of a major road died in Incheon after being hit by three vehicles early Sunday morning.Incheon Michuhol Police Station said Monday that three drivers have been booked for the death of the 44-year-old man.At 2:26 a.m., the victim, who was walking in the third lane of an eight-lane road in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, was initially knocked over by a motorcycle driven by a 16-year-old. A taxi then struck the man, who had tumbled into the second lane, followed by another car. The man died on the scene before he could be moved to the hospital.Both the taxi driver, 53, and driver of the other car, 54, have been booked without detention along with the teenage motorcyclist, the police said.Authorities have filed a request for an autopsy with the National Forensic Service to investigate the exact cause of death.Police are unsure if the man had been trying to cross the street or whether he was just walking on the road when he was hit.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)