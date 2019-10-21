Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has bounced back to 45 percent after Cho Kuk's resignation as justice minister, a weekly poll showed Monday.According to Realmeter, the rating gained 3.6 percentage points on-week to 45 percent. It conducted the phone survey of 2,505 people nationwide, aged 19 or older, for the five business days last week. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.It marked Realmeter's first weekly poll of Moon's approval rating since Cho stepped down last Monday after months of controversy over whether he's suitable for the Cabinet post.Moon's rating rose to 45.5 percent in a three-day survey through Wednesday but edged down later amid a series of news reports negative to the ruling bloc, which include an inter-Korean World Cup qualifier football match in Pyongyang held with no spectators and a dispute over a medical report submitted to the prosecution by Cho's indicted wife, Realmeter said.The proportion of people critical of Moon dropped 3.8 percentage points to 52.3 percent from a week earlier.The ruling Democratic Party's approval rating jumped 4.5 percentage points to 39.8 percent, while that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party dipped 0.1 percentage point to 34.3 percent.Even in the wake of Cho's departure, political wrangling has continued here over prosecution reform measures. On the weekend, separate massive protest rallies were held in Seoul for and against Moon's reform drive. (Yonhap)