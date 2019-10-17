Daewoong’s BTX launches in Canada

BUSINESS

(Daewoong Pharmaceutical)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s wrinkle-removing botulinum toxin Nabota has launched in Canada under the name Nuceiva, the company said Thursday.Marketed outside of Korea by US-based Evolus, Daewoong’s product is the first Korea-made BTX to penetrate the US market. Evolus gained the US Food and Drug Administration’s sales approval for the drug in March and launched it under the name Jeuveau in May.As for the launch in Canada, Park Sung-soo, head of Daewoong’s Nabota business division, said, “Canada, like the US, only has three strains of BTX, all of which have been introduced to market about 10 years ago.”“We anticipate for a quick growth in the North American market based on our product’s top quality and local partner firm’s network.”In Canada, Evolus had gained the approval to commercialize Nuceiva in August from the local regulatory body, Health Canada.Nuceiva’s sales in Canada will be overseen by Evolus’ partner firm Clarion Medical, a medical device firm based in Ontario with a strong network in the aesthetic surgery market.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)