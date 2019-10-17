Korea Foundation to kick off second ‘Public Diplomacy Week’

The Korea Foundation, a public diplomacy arm of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, will host its second Public Diplomacy Week, kicking off at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Oct. 24.
|(Korea Foundation)
Open to the public for free, the three-day event brings together public diplomacy experts and foreign diplomats posted in Seoul for people to learn more about South Korea’s public diplomacy, which invites the government cooperation with the private sector to enhance foreign people’s understanding of Korea.
Tyler Brule, editor-in-chief of Monocle, a British global affairs and lifestyle magazine, will deliver the keynote speech.
Former US Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert will also attend the event to talk about his experiences in public diplomacy.
Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about career prospects and opportunities in public diplomacy.
Visit www.pdweek.or.kr for more information.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)