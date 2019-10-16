Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Hong Kong protesters, police in chaotic clashes　

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Oct 16, 2019 - 18:10
  • Updated : Oct 16, 2019 - 18:10





Hong Kong has been battered by more than four months of pro-democracy protests - and increasingly violent clashes with police - with Beijing-backed Chief Executive Carrie Lam unable to resolve the unprecedented crisis.

Hong Kong officials have revealed that out of 2,379 protesters arrested since June, 750 were under 18 and 104 under 16.

The subway system - viewed as an enemy for ferrying police and shuttering stations - has been crippled, with some 2,400 ticketing machines and turnstiles vandalized alongside 900 security cameras in 83 of the city’s 94 metro stations. (AFP)







