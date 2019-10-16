Moon urges swift prosecution reform, strengthened audit of prosecution

In a meeting with Vice Justice Minister Kim O-su, Moon urged the vice minister to ensure that the absence of the minister is not felt, saying that it would take some time to appoint the new minister.
|President Moon Jae-in meets with Vice Justice Minister Kim O-su (center, right) on Wednesday. Yonhap
Kim is currently heading the Justice Ministry following Cho Kuk’s resignation Monday, after announcing prosecution reform plans.
“As you know, selecting the next minister takes a long time. But prosecutorial reform has become a very urgent task,” Moon said.
Moon went on to say that while some parts of Cho’s prosecutorial reform plans have been executed, other parts still require more work until they are put to the Cabinet meeting.
“(Parts that require more work) should be completed up to the point of being approved at the Cabinet meeting within October.”
Moon went on to ask Kim to report to him any additional reform measures that may be suggested by the prosecutors’ office or the prosecution reform committee. The president added that the vice minister should listen to views from the prosecutors’ office in the process, and asked for him to play a central role in executing the reform.
At the meeting, Moon also told Kim to look into improving the inspection functions of the ministry and the prosecutors’ office.
“The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office has an inspection function, and the Justice Ministry also has secondary inspection function, but their audit functions do not appear to have operated with efficacy,” Moon said.
“Draw up plans for increasing their efficacy, so that it can play a very strong self-purifying function within the prosecutors’ office, and once the plans are ready, brief me directly.”
Following the meeting, Cheong Wa Dae rejected the possibility of Moon’s inspection-related orders being taken as an attempt to strengthen control over the prosecutors’ office, saying that the president’s orders are to improve existing functions rather than to impose new controls.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)