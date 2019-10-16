Korean executives getting younger: study

According to recruiting company Unico Search, Korea’s top 100 companies had a total of 6,932 executives, around 100 fewer than last year. The majority, 60 percent, were between the ages of 45 and 54.
|(Yonhap)
The most popular birth year for CEOs was 1962. The 27-person list of CEOs born that year includes Korean Air CEO Woo Ki-hong, GS Engineering and Construction CEO Lim Byeong-yong, Hyundai Engineering and Construction CEO Park Dong-wook, KCC CEO Chung Mong-ik and Doosan Chairman Park Jeong-won.
KCC, a provider of construction materials, has both the oldest and youngest executives: Honorary Chairman Chung Sang-young, 83, and his granddaughter Chung Jae-rim, 29, who serves as a director at the company. Chung’s son Chung Mong-jin is chairman.
The number of executives is expected to decline further early next year as companies undergo restructuring to cut costs and increase efficiency, Unico Search said in a report.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)