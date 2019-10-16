Go to Mobile Version

GS Group chairman calls for return to fundamentals amid uncertainties

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Oct 16, 2019 - 16:30
  • Updated : Oct 16, 2019 - 17:24

GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo on Wednesday opened the fourth-quarter GS Group executive meeting with words of caution, calling for the company to return to fundamentals amid uncertainties.

“Once the fundamentals are strengthened, a proper growth path will appear,” Huh said, citing a passage from the Analects of Confucius.


GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo speaks at the company’s fourth-quarter executive meeting on Wednesday at GS Tower in southern Seoul. (GS Group)

The meeting was attended by some 150 executives and staff members of GS affiliates.

During the meeting, Huh rolled out three key paths that GS Group should take during the current domestic and global economic uncertainties.

Urging the attendees not to be groundlessly optimistic or excessively pessimistic, Huh first called for a level-headed perception of reality while being proactive.

“We need to establish various scenarios by analyzing the current business climate, and strengthen our principles,” he said.

He also stressed “internal innovation,” calling for the need to create an internal system that accumulates cases of success and failure, so a culture of learning forms within the company.

Meanwhile, citing GS Retail’s installation of micro-mobility charging platforms at its convenience store chain GS25, which focuses on the booming business among young consumers, Huh told the attendees to examine promising businesses and make bold attempts so that GS Group can upgrade its business portfolio.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


