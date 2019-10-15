Hungary police refer cruise ship captain in deadly boat sinking to prosecution

WORLD

This photo shows the wreckage of the sunken tourist boat, Hableany, being placed on a barge after it was lifted from the Danube River in Budapest, on June 11, 2019. (Yonhap)



Hungarian police have referred to the prosecution the captain of a cruise ship that sank and caused dozens of South Korean deaths in May in Budapest, recommending indictment for negligence and other charges, officials said Tuesday.Wrapping up a roughly four-month-long probe into the accident, the Budapest police announced the results of its investigation into Yuriy C., the captain of the Switzerland-registered cruise ship, Viking Sygin, according to the officials.He is accused of causing the losses of dozens of lives and not taking appropriate steps to rescue the passengers. Under Hungarian criminal law, he could face a prison term of up to 13 years if convicted, the police said.The Hableany, a sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members, capsized and sank in the Danube River in Budapest on May 29 after colliding with the Viking Sygin.The accident killed 25 South Korean tourists, whose bodies were retrieved by a joint team of South Korean and Hungarian rescue officials over a monthslong search operation. One South Korean still remains missing. (Yonhap)