GS Caltex to launch first H2 station in Seoul

Calling it Total Energy Station, the planned station will be built on 3,300 square meters in Gangdong, southeastern Seoul, to provide all sorts of energy needed for ground transportation. It will start operation in December.
The hydrogen refilling station is a joint project with Hyundai Motor, a leader in hydrogen-powered vehicles.
|An image of GS Caltex’s Total Energy Station planned in Gangdong, Seoul (GS Caltex)
The station will be capable of charging more than five fuel-cell electric vehicles to full per hour, the company said, adding that the project is aimed at supporting the nation’s hydrogen drive.
Not only for hydrogen-powered vehicles, GS Caltex has been utilizing its network to expand the use of other types of green cars. Currently it has 27 100-kilowatt high-speed chargers at its 23 gas stations across the country. It will expand the number of electricity chargers to 40 by the end of this year.
“To better respond to changes in mobility, we are providing eco-friendly energy products and electric car sharing services,” an official said. “We will continue to work to have gas station play a role as a mobility hub (in the future).”
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)