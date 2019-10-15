Suspect in decades-old murders booked, case to be sent to prosecutors

NATIONAL

SUWON, Gyeonggi Province -- Police said Tuesday that Lee Chun-jae, 56, has been booked in connection with a series of rape-murders in the 1980s and early '90s and his case will be referred to prosecutors despite the expired statute of limitations.



The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency confirmed in a press briefing Tuesday morning that Lee’s status was changed from “suspect” to “accused” as of Monday, after authorities judged that his account of the crimes in question had “substantial credibility.” Forensic DNA testing has matched Lee to those found in five of the murders, with more tests still underway.



Lee’s change in status is a critical turning point in the investigation, police said, which means that written interrogatories now need to be lodged in accordance with the criminal procedure law. From this point on, police interviews with Lee will have to be recorded in the form of official documents to be signed by Lee. The police agency said its committee of judicial experts had affirmed the legal grounds of the decision.







Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)