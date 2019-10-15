BEANPOLE eyes global expansion through brand renewal

BUSINESS

Samsung C&T Corp., a construction and fashion unit of Samsung Group, said Tuesday that it aims to accelerate the global expansion of its fashion brand BEANPOLE through renewal efforts.



Celebrating its 30th anniversary, BEANPOLE announced its renewal move to rebrand as a "heritage" brand that embraces South Korea's unique culture and sentiment.







(Beanpole)

"BEANPOLE will be reborn as a heritage brand based on our country's unique culture and sentiment," creative director Jung Ku-ho told reporters in Incheon, west of Seoul.BEANPOLE will expand its business in China and Vietnam as well as North America and Europe through its renewal efforts, the company said.BEANPOLE, launched in 1989, has established itself as the country's leading contemporary brand through its various clothing lines for men, women, children and golfers."With our brand renewal, BEANPOLE is taking a step forward into our next 30 years," Park Nam-young, head of the BEANPOLE Business Department, said. "Our customers will see a whole new, revitalized BEANPOLE in our stores, promotions and services."The renewed brand will be applied starting in the 2020 spring/summer collection, officials said. (Yonhap)