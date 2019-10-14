[Update] Singer and actor Sulli found dead

Singer-actor Sulli, 25, was found dead Monday at a house in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Provice, police said.
Her manager found her dead on the second floor of the house at around 3:21 p.m. He visited the house as he had been unable to reach Sulli after their last phone call, which ended at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
|(Yonhap)
Police are investigating the case, but suspect suicide. A suicide note had not been found as of late Monday afternoon.
“It seems that Choi was living alone at the house,” a police official said. “It looks like she ended her life but we will investigate, open to all possibilities.”
Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, debuted in 2005 as a child actor on a TV drama show. She was a member of K-pop act f(x), which launched in 2009. She went on a yearlong hiatus in 2014 after being the subject of hateful online comments and rumors.
When she returned the following year, she left the group and turned to acting. She was the host of JTBC’s “Night of Hate Comments” variety show.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)