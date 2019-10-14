Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] THE AMG FAMILY

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Oct 14, 2019 - 15:39
  • Updated : Oct 14, 2019 - 15:39



Dimitris Psillakis (left), CEO and president of Mercedes-Benz Korea, and Mark Raine, vice president of product and marketing, pose for photos at a session held for the media to test the new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe and E53 4MATIC+ at the AMG Racing Track in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. 

Introducing the family of high-performance AMG vehicles, Psillakis said, “No matter which AMG model you choose, you will get a high-performance vehicle, which excites with powerful performance and excellent handling.” (Mercedes-Benz Korea)


