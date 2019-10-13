Justice minister to unveil detailed prosecution reform scheme

NATIONAL

Cheong Wa Dae, the government and ruling Democratic Party of Korea said on Sunday the Justice Ministry is to announce a plan that would reduce the prosecution’s special investigation units Monday.



Top Cheong Wa Dae officials, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Justice Minister Cho Kuk and ruling party lawmakers held a meeting at the National Assembly Sunday afternoon to address the next step in the reform of the prosecution, a chief Moon Jae-in administration agenda.



Democratic Party spokesperson Hong Ihk-pyo said in a press briefing that a revised regulation “scaling down and rebranding” the prosecution’s special investigation divisions will be announced by the Justice Minister, to be passed at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.







Protesters crowd the street outside the prosecutors` headquarters in Seocho-dong, Seoul, on Saturday. (Yonhap)