[Newsmaker] BTS writes history with Arab fans at Riyadh concert

ENTERTAINMENT

RIYADH – For BTS and the 30,000 screaming Arab fans who filled King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday evening, it was a night to remember.



“We’d never thought we would perform here. Thanks to all the people, to all the ARMYs (BTS’ fandom) who made this possible. There is a beautiful full moon up in the sky. Remind of us, remind of tonight,” band leader RM called out to the crowd.





BTS performs at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Friday. (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS performs to their mega-hit song “Boy With Luv” at the concert. (Big Hit Entertainment)

The pack-filled King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh glows in purple. (Big Hit Entertainment)