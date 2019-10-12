Supporters of justice minister to hold rally, demand reform of prosecution

NATIONAL

Supporters of Justice Minister Cho Kuk plan to hold another rally on Saturday to express their support for his drive to reform the prosecution amid a probe into corruption allegations involving his family.



The candlelight vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Seocho subway station intersection where the headquarters of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office is located, according to police and organizers.





Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

Organizers said the rally centers on criticizing the prosecution's ongoing investigation into Cho and his family, which they say is designed to block the minister's efforts to carry out reforms.The Saturday rally is the fourth of its kind. Organizers plan to suspend the weekly gatherings for the time being."If the prosecution shows signs of protesting against the reform, we can light candles anytime," a representative of the organizers said.The conservative bloc, meanwhile, plans to hold a counter-rally near the venue at which they will demand Cho's resignation.Police plan to mobilize 5,000 officers near the Seocho station to prevent accidents.The controversy surrounding Cho has effectively divided South Koreans into two groups -- those who support him and those who don't -- and prompted them to hold respective rallies in public places to voice their opinions. (Yonhap)