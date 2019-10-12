Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Strong winds to strike east coast amid Typhoon Hagibis

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 12, 2019 - 11:07
  • Updated : Oct 12, 2019 - 11:07

South Korea will experience strong winds on its east coast on Saturday as the country comes under the indirect influence of Typhoon Hagibis, the season's 19th typhoon, the weather agency said.

    With the typhoon moving northward from Japan, strong winds with speeds of 12 to 18 meters per second will strike the eastern and southern coasts of South Korea, the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. 

Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan (Yonhap)

    Some areas of Gangwon Province could see wind speeds of up to 30 meters per second, it added.

    The KMA advised local travelers to remain alert about strong winds and high tides in the affected areas.

    South Korea should also be vigilant over the risk of wind damage to various facilities, it added. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114