S. Korea to come under Typhoon Hagibis' indirect influence over weekend

South Korea will come under the indirect influence of Typhoon Hagibis, the season's 19th typhoon, over the weekend, which will bring strong winds to the southern regions of the country, the weather agency said Friday.



Typhoon Hagibis is expected to affect areas including the southern resort island of Jeju and South Jeolla Province on Saturday, the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.





Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan on Friday. (Yonhap)

Many regions in the south will experience winds of up to 12 to 18 meters per second. Some areas of Gangwon and South Gyeongsang provinces could see wind speeds of up to 35 meters per second, it added."Over the weekend, hikers and travelers to eastern and southern seasides must take extra precautions and be prepared for strong gusts and dangerous tides," KMA said. (Yonhap)