FM Kang stresses co-prosperity in preparations for Nov. summit with ASEAN

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday reiterated co-prosperity as a key element in South Korea's preparations for its summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) slated for November.The minister presided over the fourth session of an inter-agency government committee tasked with preparing for the special summit scheduled to take place in the southeastern port city of Busan on Nov. 25 and 26.The gathering is designed to mark the 30th year since the establishment of their sectoral dialogue relations between South Korea and the regional bloc and further deepen their bilateral ties."I once again stress the value of co-prosperity. ... Sincere exchanges and harmony with ASEAN are essential," Kang said as she catalogued a set of elements crucial for the last-phase preparations for the summit."I would like to point out that we should make the preparations based on the thinking that all summit events and cooperative projects should be made and proceed together with ASEAN," she added.Kang also called for tighter inter-agency cooperation and stressed the need to pay closer attention to detail as the summit approaches."I ask you to make the preparations with thorough professionalism and a sense of high tension, while cautioning against the devils in the details," she said.Seoul has been striving to use the planned summit to create greater traction for its New Southern Policy aimed at reinforcing economic and diplomatic ties with ASEAN, amid its growing awareness of the bloc's strategic importance related to its growth potential, rich resources and the prospects of its role in engaging with North Korea. (Yonhap)