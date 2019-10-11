US warns Pyongyang to stop provocations, resume talks

NATIONAL

Photograph of the alleged submarine-launched ballistic missile being fired released by the North Korean state media. Yonhap

The US Department of State warned North Korea to end provocations and resume denuclearization talks, Radio Free Asia reported Friday.According to RFA, the US State Department urged the North to “refrain from provocations and to uphold their responsibilities according to the UN Security Council resolutions.”The State Department was also quoted as urging North Korea to play a “practical role” in achieving denuclearization and stability on the Korean Peninsula.According to RFA, the comments were given in response to a question regarding North Korea’s statement about six European nations’ position on Pyongyang’s recent missile test.Following North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile from a sea-based platform, six European nations, including Germany and the UK, issued a joint statement condemning the launch. Although the North claimed that the Oct. 2 launch was that of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, it remains unclear whether the projectile actually was fired from a submarine.Pyongyang responded by accusing the six nations’ statement of being a “serious provocation,” and hinted that testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles could be resumed.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)