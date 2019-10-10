LIG Nex1 to participate in Seoul ADEX 2019

BUSINESS

South Korean defense firm LIG Nex1 said Thursday that it will attend an international defense exhibition in Seoul to showcase the company’s weapon systems and technological prowess for battlefields of the future.



Weapons to be displayed at Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2019 include long-distance, air-to-ground guided missiles. Home-built fighter components, electronic warfare weapon systems, unmanned choppers and microdrones are also part of the show.





LIG Nex1’s exhibition booth LIG Nex1

For those visiting from overseas, the company said it will showcase the 2.75-inch guided rocket Bigung, the midrange infantry missile Hyeongung and the mid-altitude anti-missile system Chungung.“Our participation in the ADEX 2019 aims to showcase our ability to provide integrated, optimized solutions for future battlefields,” said LIG Nex1 CEO Kim Ji-chan. “We are hoping the event will help us enhance our export capability.”