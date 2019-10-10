S. Korea to ban men with domestic violence record from marrying immigrants

NATIONAL

South Korea plans to enact legislation aimed at prohibiting men with a criminal record of domestic violence from marrying foreign brides, the justice ministry said Thursday.



The enactment of the legislation, of which the ministry will make a prior announcement on Monday, comes as part of the government follow-up measures to improve the country's immigration marriage system and prevent violence against marriage immigrants.



In July, public outcry erupted after the release on social media of a video clip that showed a Korean husband assaulting his Vietnamese wife in the presence of their child at their home in the southwestern county of Yeongam.







(Yonhap)

Under the amended enforcement regulation of the Immigration Control Law, South Korean spouses who have a criminal record of penalty punishment for domestic violence are not allowed to invite immigrants to the country for the purposes of marriage, no matter how long ago their sentences ended.Anyone who has been sentenced to a penalty punishment or greater for a sexual crime against a child within the last 10 years or who has received a jail term within the last 10 years is also subject to the legislation.The legislation is expected to come into force in October next year following the government's promulgation of it in April next year.The ministry wants the envisioned legislation to prevent domestic violence from taking place even before the entry of marriage immigrants so as to protect their human rights. (Yonhap)