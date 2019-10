LIFE&STYLE

The number of foreigners visiting South Korea for medical treatment shot up 18 percent last year, government data showed.In a report to the National Assembly, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute said over 378,900 foreign nationals arrived here for treatment last year, up from around 321,500 in 2017.The institute said that of them, the number of Japanese who visted for medical purposes surged 56 percent to 42,500 in 2018 from just under 27,300 the previous year. (Yonhap)