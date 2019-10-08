Volvo Trucks Korea’s sales surpass 25,000 mark

BUSINESS

Volvo Trucks Korea CEO Kim Young-jae (right) poses for a photo at an event to mark the company’s 25,000th delivery to Kim Hye-kyung (center) at its central cargo center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. Volvo Trucks Korea

The number of commercial vehicles sold by Volvo Trucks Korea has surpassed the 25,000 mark, a first for a foreign auto brand here, the company said Tuesday.The local importer and distributor of the Swedish carmaker delivered its 25,000th vehicle to a customer on Monday at its central cargo center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. After delivering its first vehicle in South Korea in 1997, Volvo Trucks Korea went on to sell its 5,000th in 2007 and reached the 10,000 mark in 2012. Since then the pace of its sales has grown rapidly, with the company celebrating its 15,000th sale in October 2015 and its 20,000th in June 2017."I remember our 20,000th delivery, the year we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Volvo Trucks Korea's founding, and I am pleased to deliver our 25,000th truck just two years after that event," said Volvo Trucks Korea CEO Kim Young-jae."We will make our utmost efforts to remain a trusted business partner to our customers by improving the quality of our service, not just selling products."To enhance customer satisfaction, Volvo Trucks Korea launched its 31st service unit in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, last month. (christory@heraldcorp.com)