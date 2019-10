NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Between 2014 and 2018, an average of 30 schoolteachers were punished every year for taking bribes, according to Education Ministry data obtained by a Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker and presented to the National Assembly’s education committee Tuesday.Of the 151 teachers caught taking bribes during those years, more than half were allowed to continue teaching.The bribes were worth 1.34 billion won ($1.12 million) altogether, or 8.9 million won on average in each case, and took the form of cash or gifts. High school teachers received almost 91 percent of that amount.In 84 of the 151 cases, the teachers were allowed to continue teaching and received only reprimands, warnings or salary reductions.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)