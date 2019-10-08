Large drone festival to take place in Seoul

NATIONAL

(Seoul metropolitan government)

A large drone festival will take place at a Han River park in Seoul this weekend, offering citizens rare opportunities to enjoy the latest and future technologies of unmanned flying objects, municipal officials said Tuesday.The Seoul metropolitan government said it and the transportation ministry will jointly hold the "2019 Seoul Drone Challenge" at Gwangnaru Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Saturday, displaying various new functions of drones, such as ultra-high resolution photography, automatic emergency reporting, fire suppression and fine dust measurement.The festival to be held under the slogan "All Drones in One Spot" will consist of a drone launching show and a drone race.A drone steering competition will display drone technology for avoiding obstacles, while participants in the drone sprint will compete in a 100-meter straight course.Notably, the drone launching show will feature a variety of industrial and commercial drones used for filming, doing agriculture work and measuring micro dust levels, according to the municipal government.Other programs of the festival will include a drone course that teaches basic drone knowledge and laws, a 3-D pen experience of making drone parts, a DIY drone assembly and flying experience, and drone fishing to win prizes with magnets attached to drones.Visitors to the festival's opening and closing ceremonies will be able to watch a flying demonstration of 100 drones."Drones have grown into a key component in the fourth industrial revolution," a Seoul government official said. "Visitors to the Seoul Drone Challenge will be able to enjoy the present and future of the drone industry in one spot." (Yonhap)