LG Electronics reports largest-ever 3Q sales

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Oct 7, 2019 - 17:05
  • Updated : Oct 7, 2019 - 17:05

LG Electronics said Monday it posted its largest-ever third-quarter sales this year, as it released its preliminary guidance for its third-quarter earnings.

LG is forecast to post 15.69 trillion won in sales and 781.1 billion won in operating profit for the period between July and September, the company said. 

The sales and operating profit both are expected to increase 1.8 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

The third-quarter sales marked the greatest among the company’s quarterly sales in the third quarter of past years, it noted.

The accumulated sales from January through September also recorded a new high of 46.24 trillion won, according to the company.

In the preliminary results guidance, the company did not reveal figures for each business unit.

“A reduced deficit at the smartphone business along with high sales of the home appliance unit seems to be the reason for such a favorable record,” a financial analyst said.

