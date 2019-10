Financial watchdog to audit Shinhan for irregularities

BUSINESS

Shinhan Financial Group headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)

South Korea’s financial watchdog said Monday it will start a comprehensive audit of Shinhan Financial Group and its commercial banking unit this month.According to a Shinhan Bank spokesperson, the Financial Supervisory Service sent a request last month for documents, ahead of a change in management next year.“We have received a request for a comprehensive inspection from the FSS slated around the end of the month,” the spokesperson told The Korea Herald, without elaborating.The FSS’ audit is its second comprehensive inspection this year of a major financial holding firm.In April, it targeted KB Financial Group and its lending unit, KB Kookmin Bank, for a similar inspection.News reports, citing financial authorities, said the FSS would look into the governance structure of Shinhan Group since the term of its current Chairman Cho Yong-byoung is slated to end in March next year.By Jung Min-kyung ( mkjung@heraldcorp.com