[Diplomatic circuit] Korea Foundation launches Indonesia office

The Korea Foundation office in Jeju (Korea Foundation)

The Korea Foundation, a nonprofit organization under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has opened an office in Jakarta, marking its eighth overseas office aimed at promoting public diplomacy.The office in Indonesia will function as a hub for public diplomacy targeting Southeast Asian countries as part of the Moon Jae-in administration’s New Southern Policy.“Indonesia has a population of 260 million people, standing as the world’s fourth most populous country. It is the largest Muslim-majority country. Indonesia has huge potential for cooperation with South Korea,” Korea Foundation President Lee Geun said.“The Jakarta office conducts public diplomacy in Indonesia and public diplomacy tailored for Southeast Asian countries, which are perceived as strategic partners and diplomatic growth engines,” Lee added.The Jakarta office’s tasks include promoting Korea in Indonesia and the surrounding countries, fostering Korean experts across various industries and expanding cultural exchanges, the organization said.Other overseas offices of the Korea Foundation are located in Germany, Russia, the US, Vietnam, Japan and China.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)