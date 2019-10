BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

An employee promotes contact lenses featuring Korean boy band BTS that is being sold at Avenuel World Tower branch of Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, Seoul, until this Wednesday.The event that offers free BTS posters along with other souvenirs for those purchasing “Boy with love” color contact lenses is co-organized by Big Hit Entertainment and lens provider Metaphor SC, Lotte said. ( khnews@heraldcorp.com