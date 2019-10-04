Mnet launches another audition show amid Produce 101 controversy

ENTERTAINMENT

Mnet’s new survival audition show “World Klass” premieres Friday, with a score of contestants competing over the next few weeks to become the next K-pop star.



Viewers will see 20 trainees from countries all over the world including South Korea, Japan, China, the US and Australia put on display a set of multiple entertainment skills such as singing, dancing, acting and even banter.



And only 10 people will get to debut as Too – an acronym of Ten Oriented Orchestra -- a group with a global outlook.





(Mnet)