Philippine lawmakers join anti-cyberbullying campaign initiated in S. Korea

Members of the House of Representatives of the Philippines pose with Sunfull Foundation representatives at a signing event on Wednesday to mark the launch of the Sunfull Internet Peace Movement. (Sunfull Foundation)

Philippine political leaders sign pact with Korea’s Sunfull Foundation to prevent malicious online comments.Twelve lawmakers from the House of Representatives of the Philippines signed an anti-cyberbullying pledge Wednesday at an event to raise public awareness about malicious comments and hate speech on the internet and social media.The event was part of the Sunfull Internet Peace Movement, initiated in 2007 in South Korea and led by Min Byoung-chul, a Hanyang University professor who serves as chairman of the Sunfull Foundation.Rep. Florida Robes, chairperson of the House Committee on People Participation, spearheaded the Sunfull Internet Peace Movement in the Philippines to combat cyberbullying among young people. Robes, the Sunfull Foundation ambassadress in the Philippines, said, “We are committed to protect our youth against all forms of online attacks and harassments.”Other Philippine lawmakers including Deputy House Speaker Rosemarie Arenas and Rep. Ann Hofer, chairperson of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, signed the pledge too.At the event, which coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Korean Ambassador Han Dong-man and the Philippine congressional leaders signed a memorandum of agreement to implement the campaign.The Sunfull campaign has received support from more than 700,000 lawmakers, teachers, students and civic organizations in Korea.Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang delivered a congratulatory message and Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, expressed his hope that the Sunfull movement would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.The Sunfull Foundation signed a pact with Enderun Colleges to work together to implement the Sunfull campaign in the Philippines. Under the agreement, Korean students representing the foundation will help promote anti-cyberbullying in partnership with Enderun Colleges.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)