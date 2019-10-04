Moon vows to invite foreign multinationals to Kaesong

BUSINESS

Kaesong Industrial Complex (AFP)

President Moon Jae-in said Friday that he would seek to turn the Kaesong industrial complex into a factory zone for foreign corporations, if the manufacturing village in North Korea’s border city resumes operation.Moon was speaking at a luncheon with business representatives in South Korea. The remarks came a week after he, in an address delivered at the United Nations, urged support from the international community for designating areas linking the truce village of Panmunjeom and Kaesong in the North as special region for cooperation for peace.On Friday, he was responding to Kim Ki-mun, chairman of an advocacy organization for small- and medium-sized companies, as he said 90 percent of members were willing to return to Kaesong where operations have been suspended for years.The complex, located some 50 kilometers northwest of Seoul, had served as a major revenue source for the cash-strapped North since opening in 2004. More than 54,000 North Korean workers produced labor-intensive goods such as clothes and utensils. Seoul shut down the factory zone in 2016 in response to Pyongyang’s fourth nuclear test and long-range rocket launch.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)