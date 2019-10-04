LG Electronics’ rollable TV receives award at Japanese design competition

BUSINESS

LG Signature OLED R (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Friday that its rollable organic light-emitting diode TV was granted an award as one of best 100 design product in Japan.The LG Signature OLED R, the world’s first rollable TV unveiled by LG at CES2019 in January, was the only product by a Korean company that was named the Best 100 products at Japan’s Good Design Award 2019.Other than the rollable TV, LG’s 8K TV, air conditioner and refrigerator in the Signature lineup received awards.“The development of the rollable TV will make a significant change in the future lifestyle,” the judges of the award were quoted as saying.The Good Design Award is considered one of globally renowned prizes along with Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award and International Design Excellence Awards.The rollable TV is scheduled to hit the market around the end of this year.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)