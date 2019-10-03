BIFF kicks off in the aftermath of typhoon

ENTERTAINMENT

Although Typhoon Mitga’s landfall forced organizers to cancel the inaugural ceremony, the 24th Busan International Film Festival kicked off Thursday for 10 days of festivities.



Actors Jung Woo-sung and Lee Hanee hosted the opening event of the festival that will feature 303 movies from 85 countries until next Saturday, including the world premiere of 97 feature films and 23 short films.



The opening film was the world premiere of “The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time” by Kazakhstan’s Yerlan Nurmukhambetov and Japan’s Lisa Takeba at the Busan Cinema Center.







People on Thursday walk past the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, one of the venues for the 24th Busan International Film Festival. (Yonhap)