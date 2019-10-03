Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Typhoon Mitag leaves 4 dead, 2 missing

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Oct 3, 2019 - 10:04
  • Updated : Oct 3, 2019 - 10:04

Typhoon Mitag swept through the southern part of the peninsula, leaving four dead, four injured and two missing, as of 6 a.m. Thursday. The number of recorded casualties may increase as rescue and recovery operations continue


(Yonhap)

Three people in North Gyeongsang Province and another person in Samcheok, Gangwon Province, were confirmed dead overnight due to the typhoon, according to the Central Headquarters of Safety and Countermeasures Against Disasters.

Authorities are looking for a 72-year-old man in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, who is reportedly buried under a collapsed roof, and a driver in the same region who was swept away on a flooded road.

Damage was reported in other parts of the country as Mitag, accompanied by heavy rain, moved through the peninsula overnight.

Mitag made landfall at the southern coast of South Jeolla Province at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and exited through the east coast at Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, at around 6 a.m. Thursday.

The weather agency expected strong wind and rain to continue throughout the day in the regions near the east coast.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114