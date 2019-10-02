[News analysis] US, North Korea likely to discuss security guarantees in upcoming nuke talks

On Tuesday, North Korea disclosed the date for the working-level dialogue, which was supposed to take place in mid-July. US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus later confirmed the talks, which she said would happen “within the next week.”
|US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un sign documents at a signing ceremony during the US-North Korea summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (AFP)
No venue for the upcoming meeting was specified, although there have been speculations it could take place in the Swedish capital Stockholm or at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.
Washington and Pyongyang are returning to the table three month after US President Donald Trump’s impromptu meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone on June 30.
The possibility of the next round of the Trump-Kim summits will depend on the degree to which the working-level negotiators of the two countries are able to resolve the differences on how to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and what should be offered by the US as corresponding measures.
Attracting attention is Washington’s “new method” that was mentioned by Trump to nail down the denuclearization process, which has gotten only as far as a vague agreement between the two leaders at their first summit in Singapore in June last year.
Pyongyang has been demanding the US come up with a “new calculation method” before year-end, seeking a phased approach to disarmament to create space to build trust in order to reach the goal of denuclearization. The North also has been calling for the Trump administration to provide security guarantees and relief from sanctions.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday that she expects “both sides will come to the dialogue with a more flexible position,” and that their discussion could include security guarantee issues.
The challenge for working-level talks is the need for a negotiated road map and verification mechanisms for progressing from stage to stage, according to Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University.
“A deal that trades sanctions relief for a freeze in the production of nuclear material makes sense if it allows for international inspectors on the ground and includes sanctions snapback provisions in case North Korea is caught cheating,” he said.
A snapback mechanism refers to relief from certain sanctions that could be immediately restored if the North were to resume its nuclear activities.
Some experts expect North Korea’s mainstay Yongbyon nuclear complex to be put on the negotiating table again. In February, the North proposed to shut down the nuclear facility in exchange for sanctions removal. The US rejected the offer.
“Even if the US gives up on a comprehensive deal, it will seek to freeze all nuclear material production facilities, including Yongbyon, in the first stage and demand measures to report and verify them in the next stage,” said Park Won-gon, a professor at Handong University.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)